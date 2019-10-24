Liverpool Women to meet Everton at Anfield in November

Liverpool Women will play a Merseyside derby at Anfield on November 17

Liverpool Women will play their first-ever league game at Anfield when they host Everton in a Merseyside derby next month.

The Super League fixture takes place on Sunday November 17 and forms part of the FA's Women's Football Weekend during the next men's international break.

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore, who is also chairman of Liverpool FC Women, said: "This is an historic moment for women's football on Merseyside.

"We're incredibly proud to have our women's team play their first league game at Anfield and for it to be a Merseyside derby against Everton makes it extra special.

"Our fans now have the opportunity to watch our women's team at our spiritual home and I'm sure it will be a memorable occasion.

Peter Moore says the women's derby at Anfield will be 'extra special'

"We look forward to extending the warmest of welcomes to Everton's players, staff and supporters."

Anfield season ticket holders and LFC Official Members will be able to secure free tickets for the fixture in advance through the club website.

Liverpool Women's boss Vicky Jepson said: "Myself, the staff and the players are all thrilled to have the opportunity to play a game at Anfield.

"It is always special to represent a club like Liverpool but to do so at our home stadium is a fantastic prospect.

"It's a great chance for us to introduce our women's team to a whole new group of Reds supporters and quite simply we can't wait."

Over 31,000 fans watched this season's Manchester women's derby at the Etihad

Everton Women's manager Willie Kirk added: "Everyone at Everton is looking forward to the game at Anfield. Any Merseyside derby means so much to fans of both clubs and this will be a big occasion for the teams.

"Hopefully we can build on the growing popularity of women's football, shown by some fantastic attendances at the Etihad, Stamford Bridge and the London Stadium, and put on a show.

"We hope for a packed-out crowd and to have as many Evertonians as possible cheering us on."