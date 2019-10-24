Sian Massey-Ellis makes history as first English woman to officiate in men's European fixture

Sian Massey-Ellis has been selected as an assistant referee for PSV Eindhoven vs Linzer ASK in the Europa League

Sian Massey-Ellis made history on Thursday when she became the first English woman to officiate in a men's European fixture.

She joined referee Chris Kavanagh, fellow assistant referee Dan Cook and fourth official Peter Bankes in taking charge of the Europa League game between PSV Eindhoven and Austrian side Linzer ASK.

The game finished 0-0 at the Philips Stadium, before which Massey-Ellis told the FA website: "It was really exciting when I found out.

Sian Massey-Ellis to become the first English female to officiate in a men’s European fixture!https://t.co/5PM6fdDR1b — Lionesses (@Lionesses) October 24, 2019

"I was obviously chuffed for Chris Kavanagh as well. In fact, when the appointment first came out, we tried to ring each other at the exact same moment and we both got each other's answerphone!

"But it's a big achievement for me personally, it's been a dream of mine to officiate in a European competition and I'm delighted to be able to tick it off.

"I think that it's definitely becoming more normal to see female officials in the men's game.

"Stephanie Frappart refereeing the Uefa Super Cup was a big moment, ultimately it shouldn't matter what gender, race or religion anyone is, it's about going out there and doing your job as best you can."

Massey-Ellis also became the first woman to officiate at the Community Shield earlier this year when she was selected as an assistant referee form the new season curtain-raiser between Manchester City and Liverpool.

She has also previously been selected to officiate at the FIFA Women's World Cup, U20 World Cup, UEFA Women's EURO and UEFA Women's Champions League Final and is regularly chosen for matches in the Premier League, WSL and EFL.