Coronavirus: Bristol City's Women's Super League match against Brighton off due to COVID-19

Bristol City's clash with Brighton, scheduled for Sunday, has become the latest Women's Super League match to be postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The match became the fourth WSL match to be cancelled this weekend after a request for the game to be postponed was accepted by the Football Association on Saturday.

Brighton are without seven players after two tested positive for COVID-19 with a further five isolating as close contacts.

The WSL has been badly affected by positive coronavirus cases this weekend. Games between Aston Villa and Arsenal, Manchester City and West Ham, and Everton and Manchester United have all been postponed because of coronavirus cases depleting various squads.

0:22 Manchester United Women manager Casey Stoney says she is ‘sincerely sorry’ after some of her players travelled to Dubai during the winter break.

It is not just the pandemic that has led to games being called off this weekend. Birmingham have pulled out of Sunday's fixture at Tottenham because of a shortage of available players due to injury. Chelsea's game at Reading on Sunday is now the only WSL match set to go ahead.

"Everyone at Bristol City Women wishes those affected well in their recovery," a short Bristol City Women statement read.

"A new date for the rearranged fixture will be released in due course."

0:53 Former England international Lianne Sanderson has called the WSL players who travelled to Dubai during the winter break as ‘irresponsible’ following the postponements of two games this weekend due to coronavirus.

Arsenal and Manchester City's Women's Super League games on Saturday were postponed following positive coronavirus cases at both clubs.

Arsenal were due to be away at Aston Villa in their first game following a mid-season break, while City were set to play at home against West Ham.

However, the Gunners asked the FA to postpone their game this weekend after one positive coronavirus case at the club, which has resulted in "several" first-team players self-isolating.

It comes after it was reported three players visited Dubai on a "business trip" in recent days.