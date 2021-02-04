England Women: Hege Riise to lead Lionesses in friendlies against Northern Ireland and Canada

Hege Riise replaced Phil Neville following his exit last month to join Inter Miami; Riise brought in to oversee February training camp as well as friendlies against Northern Ireland this month and Canada in April

England Women last played a competitive fixture in March last year
England Women's newly appointed assistant coach Hege Riise will lead the Lionesses for friendlies against Northern Ireland and Canada.

Riise has stepped up to lead the team following Phil Neville's departure to Inter Miami last month, until Sarina Wiegman, current boss of the Netherlands, comes in to take the job on a full-time basis in September.

The Lionesses, who have not played a competitive fixture since March 2020, will face Northern Ireland behind closed doors at St George's Park on February 23 and Canada on April 13.

Northern Ireland, who England last faced in a Euro qualifier in 2008 - winning 2-0, recently secured a play-off spot in Euro 2021 qualifiers for the rescheduled tournament in England next year.

The game against Canada, who are coached by Neville's former assistant Bev Priestman, has yet to be assigned a venue or kick-off time.

Hege Riise
Riise initially signed a short-term deal as assistant coach, filling the vacant position left by Rehanne Skinner when she joined Tottenham as head coach.

The Norwegian will be assisted by ex-Canadian international Rhian Wilkinson and Kay Cossington, having previously worked as assistant manager of the successful USA women's national team.

