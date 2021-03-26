Women's Super League: Man City host Reading

In the WSL this weekend, Man City host Reading on Saturday, while there are three more eye-catching clashes on Sunday...

In Saturday's late game, Manchester City host Reading (kick-off 5.30pm) and could go top of the WSL with a win. They are currently two points behind league leaders Chelsea and will be looking to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

Man City will remain without captain Steph Houghton though, with manager Gareth Taylor saying: "We are probably looking between a two or three-week period minimum. I think it was just a combination of potential older injury and a nasty scrape down the Achilles. But the good news now is she has seen a specialist who has confirmed that she is able to step things up now."

Sunday's action...

Image: Chelsea host Aston Villa in the WSL on Sunday

Chelsea host Aston Villa on Sunday (kick-off 2.30pm), possibly aiming to reclaim their spot at the top of the WSL table.

Emma Hayes' side are unbeaten in their last eight games and have not conceded in the WSL since a 2-1 defeat to Brighton at the start of February. They were also 2-1 winners against Wolfsburg in their Champions League quarter-final first leg in midweek.

2:23 Everton midfielder Izzy Christiansen tells the Women's Football Show why Sky Sports' new WSL deal 'will do wonders' for the game's development

Also on Sunday, Brighton host Everton (kick-off 12.30pm), while Birmingham welcome Bristol City (kick-off 4pm).

Speaking about the trip to the south coast, Everton manager Willie Kirk said: "Brighton had a tough start to 2021. They were struggling to find form - but then they went and pulled out four wins in a row.

"They beat Chelsea, ending their very long unbeaten WSL record. We will be up against the team that produced those impressive results, there's no doubt about that.

"We have struggled to get positive results against Brighton in the past. They are a hard team to play against. They are well organised and very, very fit. It's going to be a really good game, a tough game."