Women's Super League: Chelsea host Aston Villa looking to reclaim top spot

Chelsea host Aston Villa on Sunday looking to reclaim top spot in the Women's Super League after Manchester City's win over Reading on Saturday

Saturday 27 March 2021 19:51, UK

In the WSL this weekend, Chelsea look to respond to Man City's win when they host Aston Villa in the pick of Sunday's fixtures...

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - Sunday, kick-off 2.30pm

Chelsea host Aston Villa on Sunday (kick-off 2.30pm), aiming to reclaim their spot at the top of the WSL table.

Emma Hayes' side are unbeaten in their last eight games and have not conceded in the WSL since a 2-1 defeat to Brighton at the start of February. They were also 2-1 winners against Wolfsburg in their Champions League quarter-final first leg in midweek.

Also on Sunday, Brighton host Everton (kick-off 12.30pm), while Birmingham welcome Bristol City (kick-off 4pm).

Everton midfielder Izzy Christiansen tells the Women's Football Show why Sky Sports' new WSL deal 'will do wonders' for the game's development

Speaking about the trip to the south coast, Everton manager Willie Kirk said: "Brighton had a tough start to 2021. They were struggling to find form - but then they went and pulled out four wins in a row.

"They beat Chelsea, ending their very long unbeaten WSL record. We will be up against the team that produced those impressive results, there's no doubt about that.

"We have struggled to get positive results against Brighton in the past. They are a hard team to play against. They are well organised and very, very fit. It's going to be a really good game, a tough game."

