Women's Super League: Chelsea host Aston Villa looking to reclaim top spot

In the WSL this weekend, Chelsea look to respond to Man City's win when they host Aston Villa in the pick of Sunday's fixtures...
Chelsea vs Aston Villa - Sunday, kick-off 2.30pm
Chelsea host Aston Villa on Sunday (kick-off 2.30pm), aiming to reclaim their spot at the top of the WSL table.
Emma Hayes' side are unbeaten in their last eight games and have not conceded in the WSL since a 2-1 defeat to Brighton at the start of February. They were also 2-1 winners against Wolfsburg in their Champions League quarter-final first leg in midweek.
- WSL live on Sky Sports from 2021/22 season
- WSL on Sky: Big names, 'the big three' and inspiring girls
- Listen to the latest Women's Football Podcast
- WSL news | Fixtures | Table
Also on Sunday, Brighton host Everton (kick-off 12.30pm), while Birmingham welcome Bristol City (kick-off 4pm).
Speaking about the trip to the south coast, Everton manager Willie Kirk said: "Brighton had a tough start to 2021. They were struggling to find form - but then they went and pulled out four wins in a row.
"They beat Chelsea, ending their very long unbeaten WSL record. We will be up against the team that produced those impressive results, there's no doubt about that.
"We have struggled to get positive results against Brighton in the past. They are a hard team to play against. They are well organised and very, very fit. It's going to be a really good game, a tough game."