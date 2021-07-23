Transfer news: Manchester United Women complete signing of Chelsea and England defender Hannah Blundell

Hannah Blundell has joined Manchester United Women on a two-year deal, with the option of a further year.

The 27-year-old defender moves to United from Chelsea, where she had spent her youth and professional career to date, subject to FA registration.

Blundell, who has won three senior caps for England, follows in the footsteps of Norwegian midfielder Vilde Boe Risa who was confirmed by United as a new signing earlier this week.

Blundell said: "I'm really excited to be joining this great club and I'm looking forward to being part of the journey with this team.

"I believe Manchester United can be successful and win trophies, and I will do everything I can to help bring success to the club.

"I'm just happy to finally be a United player and I can wait to meet all the staff, players, and especially the fans."

Football director John Murtough added: "Hannah is another great signing for the women's team; she is a fantastic full-back who can play on either side and will add real strength to the back line.

"Hannah also brings experience to the squad having been involved in the WSL for several years with Chelsea, winning numerous trophies including four league titles.

"We are pleased Hannah has committed to signing with the club and look forward to welcoming her ahead of the new season."

Champions Chelsea kick off their title defence against London rivals Arsenal as the 2021/22 Barclays FA Women's Super League season commences on the weekend of September 3.

Emma Hayes' side's quest for a third consecutive WSL crown begins in north London against the Gunners, who finished third last season, nine points behind the Blues, and are presented with a chance to strengthen their bid for a first title since 2019 by dealing an early blow to the champions.

Manchester City, runners-up in the previous four WSL seasons, travel to Everton on the opening weekend, Manchester United host Reading, Aston Villa face Leicester, Brighton entertain West Ham and Birmingham travel to Tottenham.