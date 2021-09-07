Caroline Weir and Jane Ross included in Pedro Martinez Losa's first Scotland squad ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Caroline Weir and Jane Ross have been included in Pedro Martinez Losa's first Scotland squad for the Women's World Cup Qualifiers against Hungary and Faroe Islands.
Manchester City midfielder Weir will link up with the squad fresh from her participation at the Tokyo Olympics for Team GB.
Rangers' summer recruit Ross has earned a recall after missing the June friendlies against Northern Ireland and Wales.
- Ellis: Bi-annual women's World Cup will be considered by FIFA
- WSL delivers on landmark opening weekend
However, Martinez Losa will be without the recently retired Arsenal midfielder Kim Little, while Fiona Brown and Christie Murray also miss out as they are continuing their respective recoveries from injury.
Rachel Corsie will captain the side, with familiar Women's Super League representation coming from the likes of Jenny Beattie, Lisa Evans and Erin Cuthbert.
AC Milan's Christy Grimshaw is vying for her first competitive Scotland cap, and Charlton goalkeeper Eartha Cumings has again been called up.
Scotland begin their quest to qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a trip to Budapest to face Hungary on September 17, before hosting the Faroe Islands at Hampden Park on September 21.
Spain and Ukraine complete Scotland's group in the battle to secure qualification for the tournament, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand in two years' time.
🏴 @PedroMLosa has named his first Scotland squad, with our @FIFAWWC qualifiers beginning later this month.— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 7, 2021
➡️ Read more: https://t.co/EGKzhqMowr#SWNT pic.twitter.com/eGJKIevWL5
Full squad
Goalkeepers
Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Eartha Cumings (Charlton), Jenna Fife (Rangers)
Defenders: Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Kirsty Smith (Manchester United), Rachel Corsie (Kansas City), Brianna Westrup (Rangers), Jenny Beattie (Arsenal), Sophie Howard (Leicester)
Midfielders:
Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa), Lisa Robertson (Birmingham), Lisa Evans (West Ham), Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United), Lucy Graham (Everton), Sam Kerr (Rangers), Caroline Weir (Manchester City)
Forwards:
Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan), Lana Clelland (US Sassuolo Calcio Femminile), Jane Ross (Rangers), Martha Thomas (Manchester United), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Everton)