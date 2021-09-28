Chelsea's Maren Mjelde offers help through FIFPRO supporting evacuated Afghanistan female footballers

Chelsea defender Maren Mjelde is part of a group of players fundraising to support more than 75 female footballers evacuated from Afghanistan last month.

World players' union FIFPRO is co-ordinating the #TogetherUnbreakable campaign and has pledged to match the first 25,000 euros (approximately £21,500) raised.

The Afghanistan-based players fled the country fearing for their lives after the Taliban seized power, with many of them having been evacuated to Australia after being offered help by the government there.

Norway captain Mjelde said: "My heart goes out to these women and those who have been left behind in Afghanistan.

"It's important that the international community helps all of them. For those who were evacuated, let's give them a hand as they start their lives again."

Some Afghanistan internationals, including captain Shabnam Mobarez, were outside of the country when the Taliban took power and are joining the efforts to permanently resettle the evacuated players.

The Taliban have been quoted in media reports stating that women's sport is "not necessary" and girls have been barred from secondary education in Afghanistan.

Mobarez added: "My team-mates and I will do everything we can to help out.

"These girls and young women were frightened and extended their hands to us asking for our support and we must do all we can so they have a permanent safe and secure place to stay."

FIFPRO is establishing a governance committee including human rights activists and lawyers to manage the funds and liaise with the evacuated players and their families.

Donations will be used to help players readjust to their new lives, while also providing them with basic needs including housing, relocation and psychological help.

Sarah Gregorius, FIFPRO's Director of Global Policy & Strategic Relations for Women's Football, said: "There has been an incredible outpouring of support from the international football community, including players and fans. So many people have come to us and asked what they can do. This fundraising campaign is one small way of helping"