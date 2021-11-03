Women's League Cup: Jean-Luc Vasseur leads Everton to win at Leicester while Liverpool win penalty shootout against Sheffield United

Jean-Luc Vasseur got off to a winning start in charge of Everton with a 3-1 win away at Leicester in the League Cup.

Everton had been hammered 5-1 by Manchester City in Willie Kirk's final game in charge but Vasseur saw his side take the lead on Wednesday night inside 90 seconds when Anna Anvegard's effort was deflected in.

Izzy Christiansen made it 2-0 just before the break with a fine shot into the top corner from the edge of the box to put Everton in complete control.

There was some nervousness from the visitors late on, though, when Ashleigh Plumptre tucked in after Jemma Purfield hit the bar with a free-kick for Leicester, but Valerie Gauvin headed in from Christiansen's cross to seal the points and move Everton level on points with Group B leaders Man City.

Image: Valerie Gauvin heads in as Everton win 3-1 at Leicester

Meanwhile, in Group A, Liverpool came out on top in their clash with fellow Championship side Sheffield United, although needed penalties to see off their hosts.

Rebecca Rayner was the only player to miss, with Liverpool converting all five of their spot-kicks following the 0-0 draw in normal time.

Liverpool lead that pool with four points thanks to their two bonus-point penalty shootouts in their two games in this competition. They're two points clear of Sunderland and Sheffield United.