Karna Solskjaer makes Manchester United debut in Women's FA Cup

The Solskjaer family wrote another chapter in Manchester United's history on Sunday when Karna made her debut for the women's team, following in the footsteps of Ole Gunnar as the pair become the first father and daughter to play for the club.

The Norwegian, 19, came off the bench in the 85th minute of a 2-0 FA Cup win away to Bridgwater United as her father, who was renowned for his goalscoring feats as a substitute, proudly watched on from the stands.

Ole Gunnar was sacked as coach of United's men's team last November and will be more fondly remembered for his playing career, scoring 126 goals in an 11-year spell, most famously hitting the winning strike in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich after coming off the bench.

Image: The 19-year-old was watched by her father Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Karna was given her first opportunity in the women's first team after scoring for the youth academy in a 5-0 win over Aston Villa last week.

"Obviously she's got a famous dad but she wants to be famous in her own right," said Manchester United Women head coach Marc Skinner.

"We were privileged to have Ole as our manager, as well as a wonderful player for this club, but again, it stops becoming about Ole as much and more about Karna."

Ella Toone had secured the win for United when she cut in from the left and expertly finished after a Charlotte Buxton own goal had put the visitors ahead in the first half against Bridgwater.

Arsenal joined United in the fifth round after a 1-0 win over London City at Meadow Park - courtesy of a first-half strike from Vivianne Miedema.

Image: Vivianne Miedema (left) celebrates Arsenal's win over London City at Meadow Park

The visitors had frustrated the Women's Super League leaders after goalkeeper Shae Yanez pulled off a number of saves, including a magnificent stop to deny Beth Mead.

Miedema got the only goal of the game a minute before the break when she was on hand to tap in from close range.

Lucy Whipp scored to help Birmingham seal their progression, although they needed extra-time to see off second-tier Sunderland 2-1.

Veatriki Sarri opened the scoring for Blues with a left-footed effort into the top corner, before Keira Ramshaw equalised four minutes from time.

However, Whipp put the hosts back in front 10 minutes into extra-time when she nodded in Gemma Lawley's cross to earn victory.

Fellow WSL strugglers Leicester fought back from a goal down to beat Tottenham 3-1 at The Hive.

Angela Addison put Spurs a goal to the good before Shannon O'Brien's 82nd-minute strike sent the game to extra-time.

Goals from Sophie Howard and Esmee De Graaf in the additional period put the Foxes in the hat for the next round.

Reading edged fellow WSL side Brighton 3-2 in Crawley, while West Ham were also involved in a five-goal affair, winning 4-1 at second-tier Sheffield United.

Valerie Gauvin struck twice to help Everton beat Huddersfield 4-0 at the John Smith's Stadium, while Liverpool thrashed Lincoln 6-0 at Prenton Park, with Leighanne Robe grabbing a hat-trick.

Charlton scored six second-half goals at Home Park to earn a 6-0 win over Plymouth, and Ella Morris grabbed an extra-time winner as Southampton upset Bristol City 1-0 at St Mary's.

In the day's remaining fixtures, Durham beat Blackburn 3-1, Ipswich were 1-0 winners at Newcastle and Coventry United and West Brom needed penalties to see off Billericay and Exeter respectively.