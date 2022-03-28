UEFA Women's Euro 2022: Tournament set to attract record-breaking crowds | Bright targets winning feeling

Wembley Stadium is poised to host a capacity crowd for this summer's UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final, with England's group stage fixture against Northern Ireland at St Mary's also a sell-out.

Monday marks 100 days to go until the tournament kickstarts in England, with general sale tickets now available on a first come, first served basis.

The event's opening match between England and Austria on July 6th is taking place at Old Trafford with UEFA revealing over 350,000 tournament tickets have already been snapped up.

That total means this summer's tournament - which has been postponed by 12 months due to the pandemic - is set to achieve unprecedented attendances, already surpassing the total number of tickets sold for 2017's edition, which was hosted by reigning champions Netherlands.

Over 700,000 tickets have been made available across the 10 venues in nine host cities for the tournament which runs from July 6 to July 31, with the aim of Wembley's grand finale surpassing the current European record for a women's game of 80,203 - set at London 2012.

UEFA's chief of women's football, Nadine Kessler, who was also a Women's Euro winner in 2013 with Germany, said: "The countdown to UEFA Women's Euro 2022 in England has already begun and today marks just 100 days to go!

"This summer is going to be a game-changer for European women's football and we can't wait to showcase what will be a record-breaking tournament. It's going to be bigger and better than ever before, so get ready, get excited and get your ticket now to show your support for your country in England this July."

Fara Williams: 'Their best chance to bring it home'

Fara Williams, England's most capped player of all time, is backing the host nation to produce a tournament to remember this summer, both on and off the pitch.

The Lionesses were beaten by eventual champions the Netherlands at Euro 2017, and Williams believes home advantage can play a vital role in boosting England's chances this time around.

"I think today brings it to life - 100 days until the tournament kicks off and it's here in England," she told Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill.

"The tickets go on [general] sale today [Monday] and we're hoping to break some records this summer. A home Euros, to follow on from the men's [tournament] last year."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's most capped player Fara Williams believes home advantage will give England a huge chance of winning Euro 2022

Speaking about England's prospects, as they enter their first major tournament under the stewardship of head coach Sarina Wiegman, the former midfielder added: "They have got a fantastic squad of players. They have got a manager now who has got hold of the trophy so hopefully she can bring it back with her.

"The blend within the squad, in terms of the youth and experience they've got, I genuinely believe it's their best chance to bring it home.

"With the genuine support of the women's game, the way it is now, I think they have a fantastic chance. We're going into this tournament as one of the favourites."

Millie Bright targets winning feeling

Chelsea defender Millie Bright is hoping her side can draw upon momentum gained from February's Arnold Clark Cup victory to mount a serious challenge at this summer's UEFA Euro competition.

Bright - England's unlikely goalscoring hero at the first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup - wants to carry that positive experience into this summer's tournament, in the hope that England can go one better than their last showing at a Euros, where they bowed out at the semi-final stage.

"We had some brilliant performances," the 28-year-old reflected. "Lots to learn as well; we're still on a journey where we're developing as a group under Serena (Wiegman).

"For us, it's about keeping moving forward in the right direction and definitely lots to take from that tournament [Arnold Clark Cup]. Obviously we won and yeah that's the feeling that we want to keep feeling. Definitely lots of positives."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Millie Bright remains keen England keep moving in the right direction following their triumph in the Arnold Clark Cup

The Euro 2022 groups

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, C3*, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

*Russia suspended until further notice

The venues...

Wembley Stadium (London)

Brentford Community Stadium (London)

Brighton and Hove Community Stadium (Brighton)

Manchester City Academy Stadium (Manchester)

Old Trafford (Manchester)

Stadium MK (Milton Keynes)

New York Stadium (Rotherham)

Bramall Lane (Sheffield)

St Mary's Stadium (Southampton)

Leigh Sports Village (Leigh)

The schedule...

Group stage:

Wednesday July 6

Group A: England vs Austria - kick off 8pm, Old Trafford

Thursday July 7

Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland - kick off 8pm, St Mary's

Friday July 8

Group B: Spain vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Germany vs Denmark - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Saturday July 9

Group C: C3 vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Sunday July 10

Group D: Belgium vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Italy - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Monday July 11

Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland - kick off 5pm, St Mary's

Group A: England v Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Tuesday July 12

Group B: Denmark vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Germany vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Wednesday July 13

Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Netherlands v C3 - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Thursday July 14

Group D: Italy vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Friday July 15

Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick off 8pm, St Mary's

Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Saturday July 16

Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick off 8pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Sunday July 17

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Sweden vs C3 - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Monday July 18

Group D: Iceland vs France - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick off 5pm, Wembley