Lucy Bronze confident home support will help spur England on at this summer's Women's Euros

Lucy Bronze has spoken about England Women's hopes of making the most of being hosts at next month's Euros, with the team having recently talked with members of the men's side about their experiences from last summer.

The last couple of weeks have seen both the Lionesses and their male counterparts - Euros runners-up a year ago after defeat to Italy at Wembley - spending time in camp at St George's Park.

England Women are seeking glory on home soil this summer after going as far as the semi-finals at their last three major tournaments.

Bronze - part of the team for each of those campaigns - commented on the pressure of the tournament ahead after news that each of England's group games and the Wembley final will be played in front of a capacity crowd: "I think the best and biggest players want to play with that, want to play in those games, with the full stadium.

"And I think we're trying to see it as just a lot of support. It's our 12th man, hopefully.

Image: England will play the first of three warm-up matches against Belgium on Thursday

"We saw what a difference it made to the men's team last year and we've actually spoken to a lot of them in the past week about their experiences and what a difference it made, kind of being that home nation - even though they technically weren't, but they were.

"Obviously they made the final so I think that's something that we kind of want to replicate and use it to our advantage."

She added: "It's a nice atmosphere because I feel like both teams have gelled really well, which in the past I don't think has really happened. They're just our peers and they see us the same."

Image: Luzy Bronze kept her cards close to her chest when asked about her next club move, saying she was entirely focussed on England

When asked if she would settle for mirroring England men's achievements last summer, Bronze said with a smile: "No, I wouldn't settle for that - I wouldn't take it to penalties, we'd win the game in normal time!"

The 30-year-old - who is due to leave Manchester City upon the expiry of her contract in June - was speaking as Sarina Wiegman's side had one of their final sessions as a provisional 28-player squad.

The group is set to be cut to a final 23 for the tournament on Wednesday, a day before the team play the first of three warm-up matches, against Belgium at Molineux.

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Group stage:

Wednesday July 6

Group A: England vs Austria - kick off 8pm, Old Trafford

Thursday July 7

Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland - kick off 8pm, St Mary's

Friday July 8

Group B: Spain vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Germany vs Denmark - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Saturday July 9

Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Sunday July 10

Group D: Belgium vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Italy - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Monday July 11

Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland - kick off 5pm, St Mary's

Group A: England v Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Tuesday July 12

Group B: Denmark vs Finland - kick off 5pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Germany vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Wednesday July 13

Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Netherlands v Portugal - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Thursday July 14

Group D: Italy vs Iceland - kick off 5pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Group D: France vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Friday July 15

Group A: Northern Ireland v England - kick off 8pm, St Mary's

Group A: Austria vs Norway - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Saturday July 16

Group B: Finland vs Germany - kick off 8pm, Stadium MK

Group B: Denmark vs Spain - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Sunday July 17

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands - kick off 5pm, Bramall Lane

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal - kick off 5pm, Leigh Sports Village

Monday July 18

Group D: Iceland vs France - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Group D: Italy vs Belgium - kick off 8pm, Manchester City Academy Stadium

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B - kick off 8pm, Brighton and Hove Community Stadium

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A - kick off 8pm, London Community Stadium

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D - kick off 8pm, Leigh Sports Village

Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C - kick off 8pm, New York Stadium

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 - kick off 8pm, Bramall Lane

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 - kick-off 8pm, Stadium MK

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 v Winners semi-final 2 - kick off 5pm, Wembley