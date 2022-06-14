Lucy Bronze confident home support will help spur England on at this summer's Women's Euros

England Women kick off their Euro 2022 preparations with a friendly test against Belgium on Thursday; Manager Sarina Wiegman has been back at St George's Park having not been with the squad last week following a close family bereavement
Lucy Bronze has spoken about England Women's hopes of making the most of being hosts at next month's Euros, with the team having recently talked with members of the men's side about their experiences from last summer.
The last couple of weeks have seen both the Lionesses and their male counterparts - Euros runners-up a year ago after defeat to Italy at Wembley - spending time in camp at St George's Park.
England Women are seeking glory on home soil this summer after going as far as the semi-finals at their last three major tournaments.
Bronze - part of the team for each of those campaigns - commented on the pressure of the tournament ahead after news that each of England's group games and the Wembley final will be played in front of a capacity crowd: "I think the best and biggest players want to play with that, want to play in those games, with the full stadium.
"And I think we're trying to see it as just a lot of support. It's our 12th man, hopefully.
"We saw what a difference it made to the men's team last year and we've actually spoken to a lot of them in the past week about their experiences and what a difference it made, kind of being that home nation - even though they technically weren't, but they were.
"Obviously they made the final so I think that's something that we kind of want to replicate and use it to our advantage."
She added: "It's a nice atmosphere because I feel like both teams have gelled really well, which in the past I don't think has really happened. They're just our peers and they see us the same."
When asked if she would settle for mirroring England men's achievements last summer, Bronze said with a smile: "No, I wouldn't settle for that - I wouldn't take it to penalties, we'd win the game in normal time!"
The 30-year-old - who is due to leave Manchester City upon the expiry of her contract in June - was speaking as Sarina Wiegman's side had one of their final sessions as a provisional 28-player squad.
The group is set to be cut to a final 23 for the tournament on Wednesday, a day before the team play the first of three warm-up matches, against Belgium at Molineux.
