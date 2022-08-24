England Women: Lauren James and Ebony Salmon included as Sarina Wiegman names first squad since Euro 2022 win

England have included Lauren James, Ebony Salmon, Sandy MacIver, Katie Zelem and Jordan Nobbs in their squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Austria and Luxembourg, but Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby miss out through injury.

Kelly scored the winning goal in extra time as England defeated Germany 2-1 in the Euro 2022 final last month, securing their first major trophy in front of a record home crowd.

"Chloe is just a small thing, but it is too early to bring her in and let her play. She needs just a little bit more time, it is not too bad," England boss Sarina Wiegman said at a press conference.

"Fran has a foot injury, that takes a little bit more time. I think she will be alright, but again this (set of games) is too short and she has not had that much training at all. This camp comes just a little bit too early."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Image: Sarina Wiegman has named her first England Women squad since winning Euro 2022 in July

Forwards James and Salmon have been called up to Wiegman's 23-player squad, while midfielder Nobbs returns to the fold after being ruled out of the Euros with a knee injury.

James, 20, is the only uncapped player in the group, while one-cap Salmon, 21, comes in after scoring eight goals in as many games for Houston Dash.

Manchester United midfielder Zelem and Manchester City goalkeeper MacIver are also recalled after failing to make the cut when Wiegman reduced her 28-player provisional Euros squad to 23.

Wiegman: Scott, White's impact 'incredible'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After naming her first squad since winning Euro 2022, England manager Sarina Wiegman has been full of praise for the retiring pair of Jill Scott and Ellen White

Two notable absentees are Jill Scott and Ellen White after the experienced duo this week announced their retirement from football following the Euro 2022 triumph in July.

Wiegman said: "It is hard to describe in words how much impact they have (on the game for women in England).

"First of all, they have been with the team for such a long time. They have been impacting the game with their club team, with the national team in England so much and their personalities too.

"I have, of course, only worked with them for a year, so am a little bit disappointed I cannot work longer with them, but I totally understand their decision and respect that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Karen Bardsley has described Jill Scott as a 'legend' and an 'icon' following the announcement of her retirement from football

"It (their impact) is also further than England, it is just incredible. We are so proud of them and thankful for what they have brought to the game.

"I just hope they stick with the game, if it is not as a player, then with some other role."

Former England skipper Steph Houghton, another who did not make that final 23-player squad for the Euros, has not been brought back, despite being in action this month in City's Champions League qualifying matches. Hannah Hampton is another absentee.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England legend Kelly Smith says 'icon' Ellen White will leave a lasting legacy on the women's game, following her decision to retire from football

'Euros win feels like a fairytale'

European champions England need a point away to nearest group rivals Austria on September 3 or, failing that, a victory at home to Luxembourg three days later to book their place at the World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

After the highs of last month, Wiegman wants to quickly sharpen focus for the challenges ahead this season.

"It only feels like yesterday since we were celebrating at Wembley, but we have to get straight back to business," she said.

"We have a big target in front of us this month to book our place at the World Cup, and we have to set aside our amazing memories of this summer for the moment.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"We have lost four players in midfield and forward positions, so I am pleased we can turn to experience in Katie and Jordan along with two for the future in Lauren and Ebony.

"When we can, it is important to give opportunities to our promising younger players in this environment, and for them to experience what is expected in the senior set-up both on and off the pitch. This includes Sandy MacIver, who just missed out on the Euros (squad).

Wiegman added she was still a bit taken aback by the achievements of the summer.

"I still need a little bit more (time) to really realise what happened," she said.

"If I have a think back from when I started last year, from where we were and what we have done throughout the season, especially of course in the Euros, it is just incredible. It is a little bit like a fairytale."

England Women squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Jordan Nobbs, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem

Forwards: Bethany England, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo, Ebony Salmon