Abuse in women's football is a 'global, systemic problem', says United States midfielder Lindsey Horan

United States midfielder Lindsey Horan on 'systemic' abuse in women's football: "It's not just the NWSL. This is women's football in general. It's women in general, we have these problems all over the world. It's a global, systemic problem. I don't want this to be the end point"

United States midfielder Lindsey Horan believes there will be a ripple effect that sweeps through professional women's sport after an independent investigation, released on Monday, found abuse in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in the US to be widespread.

"This investigation came forward and obviously I'm grateful for that, but it took way too long," Horan said, who is currently on loan at Lyon from Portland Thorns. "This whole thing was prolonged. I sit here and think 'it's not done'. This is all over the world. Being a player in Europe right now, I know that."

More than 200 players in the North American top tier were spoken to for the report, which concluded that abuse and sexual misconduct spanned multiple teams and coaches, and that the NWSL and governing body US Soccer failed to put in "basic measures" to safeguard its players.

Horan believes these findings are only the beginning of a much wider problem which exists across "women's football in general".

"This isn't just it," she continued. "It's not just the NWSL. This is women's football in general. It's women in general, we have these problems all over the world. It's a global, systemic problem. I don't want this to be the end point.

"I feel hurt and disturbed and obviously just so much anger for these players, as well."

Dunn: Report 'nail in the coffin'

United States and Portland Thorns winger Crystal Dunn expects the NWSL report to hold the individuals at fault "accountable" for their actions, with US Soccer pledging to implement wholesale change off the back of the findings.

"This is a huge moment for the NWSL," Dunn said. "It's not just a huge moment for our domestic league, but leagues across the globe. What's happening in the US is not a US issue. Unfortunately, this is something that is currently going on in multiple leagues.

"Change is on the horizon. This report coming out is the nail in the coffin. It's going to allow for a lot of accountability, which up until now hasn't taken place.

"I am quite hopeful that the healing phase can take place. Now that results are public and open for everyone to see, there is no hiding behind it. That transparency is exactly what we need in order to push change forward."

Daly: Women's football community stand in solidarity with players

England international Rachel Daly said the women's football community "stand in solidarity with the players".

"I was saddened to see it [the report]. Coming off the training pitch to that news, it is heart-breaking and it was sickening," the Aston Villa player told Sky Sports.

"I could use many words to describe how I felt about that but those really jump to mind.

"It's absolutely terrifying that girls are still going through this and that people are abusing power.

"For us as females, it is a very dangerous place to be when things like that happen and all I can do and say is that the rest of the women's football community stand in solidarity with the girls that have been affected.

"For me personally, I'm very proud of them to come out and openly have a safe space to speak about these things. They should never have to speak about these things because they should never go through these things, and it is disgusting.

"But the NWSLPA have done a fantastic job there. They are a brilliant group of women and players and behind the scenes they work tirelessly to make a safe space for everybody to speak about things.

"My heart is with them and hope that finally these things can be put to an end."

Bronze: Eliminating abuse 'top of the list'

Daly's England team-mate Lucy Bronze, who honed her skills in the US college system, says eliminating abusive behaviour and sexual misconduct is "top of the list" of changes required in women's sport.

"Women's sport in general tends to have these issues and I think they probably have been going on for a long time, but people have never been brave enough to speak out," said Bronze.

"So it's not necessarily a new thing. The new thing is that we're finally fighting back against it.

"It's obviously very sad to read these stories. I'm very fortunate to have had a career where I've not had any of these problems.

"I've never looked back and thought, 'that was a bit funny'. I'd like to think that a lot of my team-mates are fortunate enough to say that as well.

"We've said for a long time, a lot of things need to change in women's sport and this is top of the list to change.

"It's not just women's football that has horrible abusive stories and allegations that happen - there are many women's sports where it's happened and we support all the females that come out and speak."

Linehan: Abuse goes beyond NWSL, it's a global systemic problem

The Athletic's Meg Linehan to Sky Sports News:

"I don't know if anything was super surprising. I think it was just the level of detail was really new, but I think one of the biggest conclusions from that report was that it goes well beyond the NWSL.

"Players have affirmed that too. It's not just women's professional soccer, it's at the youth level, it's a global systemic problem and I think we are all just trying to wrap our heads around the scale of it at this very moment.

"What we are all really waiting on is to see what the accountability piece of this is going to look like. There's going to be policy changes, and we know that, but I think what is really to be determined is are the owners, the general managers and all of the people in power, who have built this system and who have enabled abuse of pretty much every kind within the NWSL, if there are going to be repercussions for them.

"A few owners have removed themselves from the decision-making process in the NWSL. But that is really all we've seen so far.

"Everyone I have spoken to has said we don't pretend like we are going to know all the answers. There were institutional failings from pretty much every institution that was involved, and part of the problem is that those institutions also pointed fingers at each other that they were actually the ones responsible.

"So, I think it is going to take all of those institutions but what we've seen really over the course of the past year plus is the players are the ones who are forcing this change, who I think are being forced to own the process even though they shouldn't have to own that process.

"But it has been player pressure and it has been public pressure that has really driven this, and it took reporting and journalism to reveal it.

"The institutions weren't doing the right things, but can they do that now? That is the question everyone is asking."