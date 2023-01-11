Megan Rapinoe: OL Reign re-sign captain and USWNT icon for 2023 NWSL season

OL Reign have re-signed captain and USWNT icon Megan Rapinoe for the 2023 NWSL season.

The deal was announced on Wednesday, the 10th anniversary of her joining the club as an original member in 2013.

"I'm back, Seattle! This club means the world to me, and I'm fully committed to helping this team to the best of my ability," the 37-year-old forward said.

Rapinoe scored seven goals and added four assists in 14 games (nine starts) in 2022. Rapinoe is one of 10 players who has made at least one appearance in every season since the NWSL began in 2013.

"Pinoe is here to stay! I think her performances last season truly showed everyone that she is one of the best players in the world," head coach Laura Harvey said.

"Her loyalty and commitment to this club is unreal. I am so pleased we get to work together again and push this club to even bigger heights."

Rapinoe has won two World Cups (2015, 2019) and an Olympic gold medal (2012) with USA.

She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honour, last July from President Joe Biden.

