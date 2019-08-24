Mansfield hand Jacob Mellis maximum fine and confirm Dion Donohue remains suspended

Jacob Mellis has been fined for a breach of club discipline

Mansfield have fined midfielder Jacob Mellis for a breach of club regulations, and confirmed that Dion Donohue remains suspended as an internal investigation into an alleged breach of club discipline continues.

Both players had been removed from club duties pending the outcome of the internal inquiry into an alleged serious breach of club discipline.

Mansfield issued a statement that said: "The club has applied a two-week fine - the maximum available to the club - to midfielder Jacob Mellis following a breach of club regulations and has warned Jacob of his future conduct.

"Mansfield Town Football Club will not compromise on the high standards of conduct it expects at all times from its employees.

"An investigation is ongoing into the alleged serious breach of club discipline by Dion Donohue. The midfielder remains suspended during this investigation.



"The club will be making no further comment."

Mellis also issued a statement on the club's website, that said: "I wish to make a sincere and unreserved apology to the owners, the manager, my team-mates and the supporters of Mansfield Town for breaching club regulations on Thursday 16 August.

"Even though I was, at the time, suspended from playing following the red card at Newport County in the first game of the season, I accept that it was improper for me to be in a public environment at an inappropriate time ahead of a matchday.

"It was an error of judgement on my part. I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the club's disciplinary action.

"As stated above, my apology is extended to the club's supporters, who have been overwhelmingly supportive towards me since I signed for the club in May 2017 and I want to repay their support with determined and dedicated performances on the pitch.

"I want to now put this behind me and I am absolutely determined, more than ever, on focusing towards helping the club fulfil its ambitions this season."