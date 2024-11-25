Mo Salah: Jamie Carragher 'desperate' for Liverpool forward to extend his contract at the club

Jamie Carragher is "desperate" for Mohamed Salah to sign a new deal at Liverpool, after the forward confirmed no contract had been offered by the club.

The Egypt international is still at the height of his powers after netting his ninth and tenth goals of the Premier League campaign to guide his side to a 3-2 victory against Southampton last weekend.

His current deal at the club is set to expire at the end of the season and speaking after the game, Salah confirmed no fresh terms had been offered by the Reds as of yet.

"Well, we are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club," the 32-year-old told the media after the match at St Mary's. "I'm probably more out than in.

"You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven't received anything yet about my future."

Former Liverpool defender Carragher has since commented on the contract situation surrounding Salah.

He told Sky Sports News: "I think the issue is obvious. It is what Mo Salah feels he is worth whether that is financial terms or length of contract. It is different to what Liverpool feel at the moment.

"I hope they meet somewhere in the middle at some stage between now and the end of the season as I'm desperate to see him in a Liverpool shirt next season.

"We've all been there as players when you get to that stage of your career. Your age is getting higher and that is a factor for some clubs. They look at the data and analytics, it is not just the motion of Salah being a great player for Liverpool.

"It is what he is going to do for Liverpool in the future. That is what they are talking about. I have no problem with no contract offer being offered just yet as they are obviously in talks.

"There is no point in Liverpool making an offer that they know Salah will turn down. I hope it gets sorted."

Carragher: It doesn't look like Liverpool can lose Salah right now

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, Salah's importance to the club is still clear to see after recording 12 goals and 10 assists across all competitions already this season.

"It doesn't look like it right now, but at some stage in the very near future, Liverpool are going to be playing games without Mo Salah," Carragher added when asked if Liverpool could afford to lose their star man.



"Everybody is desperate for him to play for the next couple of seasons. He might want more - that might be the problem with the club.



"But right now people will say you can't afford to lose him and all of the supporters will be saying exactly the same. They said that when Kevin Keegan left, Kenny Dalglish left, Ian Rush, Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler, Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres - all of these great players of the past.



"Liverpool will miss Mo Salah whenever he leaves, whether that's at the end of the season or in a couple of years' time. But that's going to happen in the future and we all have to accept that."

Analysis: Compromise needed on both sides - but it should get there

Sky Sports News' senior reporter Melissa Reddy:

"You can understand why Salah has termed it this way. He doesn't have a new offer on the table, it's nearly December and he can speak to overseas clubs in January, which is just a blink away.

"It's important to stress negotiations are ongoing between Liverpool and Salah's representative, Remy Abbas. I'm told those are open, developing conversations. But ultimately, a formal proposal is only made when you've agreed on all the terms you are discussing.

"Things are progressing in the right direction, but obviously there is a gap between what Salah wants and what Liverpool are prepared to put on the table. There has to be a compromise on both sides.

"Liverpool have to think about long-term squad planning, the age profile of the team, and about operating sustainably. But they would need to bend their parameters for Salah.

"He still wants to compete for domestic titles, and the Champions League. If he's looking around, which top club would have space for him, and the ability to pay him what he deserves, and give him the freedom he wants?

"He has made it abundantly clear he loves Liverpool and wants to stay. So there also needs to be a bit of compromise on his side, and because there is a will to get a deal done from both parties, it will ultimately get there.

"There is an element of Liverpool being conscious that whatever concessions they make with Salah, they also have two other big contract issues to sort with Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, so there might be a bit of a knock-on effect there.

"I'm told the club are very calm, but you can understand why the players, especially with the status of Salah, aren't feeling that way."