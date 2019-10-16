England Women sell out Wembley Stadium for friendly against Germany Women

80,023 attended the London 2012 Women's gold medal match between USA and Japan at Wembley

England Women have sold out Wembley Stadium for the first time for their friendly match against Germany Women on November 9, the FA has confirmed.

The expected 90,000 sell-out crowd would almost double the existing record attendance of 45,619 for a Lionesses match in England - which was also set against Germany in November 2014.

The attendance could also surpass the 80,023 which attended the Women's football gold medal match between USA and Japan at Wembley during the 2012 London Olympics - 70,584 also watched Great Britain beat Brazil 1-0 in that tournament.

We can FINALLY announce: @wembleystadium is SOLD OUT!



✨ Now...it's over to you. Turn up, be a part of history ✨ pic.twitter.com/H8LkHGTWFD — Lionesses (@Lionesses) October 16, 2019

Earlier this month, in England's first home match since returning from the World Cup, 29,238 fans watched the 2-1 defeat by Brazil at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium, which was a new record for a Lionesses match outside Wembley.

The current official world record for any women's football match is 90,125 for the 1999 World Cup final in Pasadena, California.

Sue Campbell, FA director of women's football, said: "This is a magnificent show of support for the squad and staff after a tremendous year of progress for the England team. My thanks go to everyone who has bought a ticket as we never take such support for granted.

The Lionesses sold out Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium for their friendly against Brazil in September

"We started the year with success at the SheBelieves Cup, had a wonderful World Cup including securing Olympic qualification and it is only fitting that we get to end 2019 on a high - and can also say our own thank you to those who have backed us all the way.

"What will make it even more special is to see everyone who has bought a ticket turn up on the day to help smash the all-time record on English soil. My message to them is to come and be a part of history."