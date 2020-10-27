Tottenham's Harry Kane tops Premier League Power Rankings

Tottenham's Harry Kane assisted Heung-Min Son once again to secure three points at Burnley and top the form chart for a second week running.

The pair are neck-and-neck atop the rankings but Kane edges his team-mate with a superior goal contribution - having now notched eight assists this term, of which seven have teed up Son.

Image: The pair have now notched 29 goal combinations during their time at Spurs - a tally bettered only by Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard throughout Premier League history

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford (No 3) soared into the upper echelons with a hat-trick in the 3-0 win at Aston Villa, while Villa's Jack Grealish (No 4) and Ollie Watkins (No 10) slipped down the chart but retained top-10 standings.

James Rodriguez (No 5) also tumbled down the chart after Everton suffered a 2-0 defeat against Southampton, while Wolves forward Raul Jimenez (No 6) maintained his solid start with a goal from range in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle.

Ben Chilwell appears to be settling seamlessly at Chelsea, climbing to No 7 this week after the full-back created a team-topping two chances and six crosses during the goalless stalemate at Manchester United.

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah (No 8) and Sadio Mane (No 9) remain ever-present among the elite performers, with the latter teeing up Diogo Jota's winner in the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.

Each club's top player

In terms of each club's top performer, Jamie Vardy once again proved his importance for Leicester after coming off the bench on the hour mark and scoring the winner against Arsenal.

Michail Antonio displayed his dynamism with a stunning scissor-kick goal against Manchester City, while fellow talismanic stars Bruno Fernandes and Wilfried Zaha topped their rankings at Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

Kings of the Premier League: September XI

Sky Sports and Budweiser, official partner of the Premier League and King of Beers, have joined forces to bring you the Kings of the Premier League show.

On the back of its resounding success last season, the debate will return to your screens at 8pm on the last Friday of every month on Sky Sports Premier League.

Sky Sports presenter Adam Smith and two guests will build an ultimate XI from the top-performing players over the past month, pitting stats against gut as they compare data-driven form charts with Kings of the Match fan votes.

"This show really is the perfect way to pick the team of the month," according to Smithy. "It's never easy picking a dream XI, so let the debate commence."

The show's best bits will play out across Sky Sports' YouTube and the partnership will also deliver the weekly Power Ranking articles every Tuesday on the Sky Sports website and apps.

Sky Sports' very own Jamie Carragher joined presenter, influencer and Arsenal fan Nicole Holliday for the first show as they locked horns, and occasionally agreed, to assemble the ultimate team for September.

The show kicked off on Friday, October 2 and will run throughout the first four months of the Premier League season.

Do the Premier League's statistical leaders make the cut in this month's XI, or do the fans' favourites earn starting berths? Tune into Sky Sports Premier League every month to find out...