European Qualifiers: Belgium stay perfect

Michy Batshuayi scored in Belgium's routine win over Kazakhstan

Michy Batshuayi was on target as already-qualified Belgium stayed perfect in Euro 2020 qualifying with a 2-0 win over Kazakhstan.

Group I - Belgium maintain record

Belgium kept up their 100 per cent record in Euro 2020 qualifiers with a 2-0 win over Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Batshuayi and Thomas Meunier found the net at the Astana Arena as Roberto Martinez's side, already through to next summer's finals, registered an eighth straight win in Group I.

The Belgians became the first team to book a place in next year's 24-team final tournament when they trounced San Marino 9-0 at home on Thursday and delivered a professional performance to stay perfect.

Batshuayi opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a simple back-post finish after Dennis Praet's fine curled pass around the back of the home defence.

The second goal came when a sumptuous crossfield pass from captain Eden Hazard, hit from just inside the Kazakhstan half, was controlled and converted by Meunier seven minutes into the second half.

Later on Sunday...

Scotland are looking to put a run of four successive defeats behind them in a dead rubber against San Marino but Wales face a crunch clash against Croatia in Cardiff.

Elsewhere, the Netherlands and Germany boast identical records at the top of Group C and can steal a march on Northern Ireland by opening up a three-point lead with victories against Belarus and Estonia respectively on Sunday.