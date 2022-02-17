Champions League results

Thursday 17 February 2022 08:51, UK

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring for Liverpool vs Inter Milan

Catch up with all the results...

Win £300,000 with Super 6!

Win £300,000 with Super 6!

The Super 6 jackpot has rolled over. Could you land the £300,000 on Tuesday? Play for free, entries by 8pm.

Trending

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema