PL pre-season friendlies

All the fixtures and results...
Win £300,000 with Super 6!
The Super 6 jackpot has rolled over. Could you land the £300,000 on Tuesday? Play for free, entries by 8pm.
Trending
- Sancho undergoing Man Utd medical ahead of £73m transfer
- England trio in Team of Tournament - and best of Euro 2020
- Chelsea agree fee with Man Utd for James
- Chelsea face 'mission impossible' over Haaland transfer
- 'McGregor can still knock anyone out'
- Racism in football: What do fans really think?
- Verstappen vs Hamilton: How the F1 title fight has swung
- UEFA investigating Wembley fan chaos; FA hit with four charges
- Chelsea transfer news: Griezmann on loan?
- Debate: Was Southgate right with shootout selections?