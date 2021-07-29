Live football on Sky Sports

The Scottish Premiership kicks off this weekend...
Fantasy Football is LIVE!
Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.
Trending
- Rooney apologises to family over online images
- What is a 'right of review'? | Stewards to hear Red Bull case
- Ole on window: We've scrambled before, now we're in good place
- Eriksen set for tests at Inter to determine if career can resume
- Is Varane the missing piece in Man Utd's jigsaw?
- 31-year-old man denies racially abusing Rio Ferdinand
- Premier League kits for 2021/22: Chelsea return to yellow away kit
- Arsenal interested in Maddison; still monitoring Odegaard
- Friendlies: Arsenal, Spurs, Everton win, Foxes beaten
- More Man Utd deals depend on Pogba | Club still want midfielder