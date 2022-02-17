Europa Conference League fixtures

Thursday 17 February 2022 09:03, UK

Ricardo Pereira celebrates with his team-mates after heading Leicester ahead against West Ham

Into the knockout round play-offs...

Win £300,000 with Super 6!

Win £300,000 with Super 6!

The Super 6 jackpot has rolled over. Could you land the £300,000 on Tuesday? Play for free, entries by 8pm.

Trending

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema