Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Support continues to grow for Raheem Sterling who has accused newspapers of "fuelling racism" with their portrayal of young black footballers.

Rafael Benitez has called for VAR to be introduced to the Premier League immediately after Newcastle lost to a stoppage-time winner from Wolves.

Rangers missed the chance to go joint top of the Scottish Premiership after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Dundee.

River Plate won the Copa Libertadores after beating rivals Boca Juniors in the rearranged final in Madrid.

