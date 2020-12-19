Super 6 Extra: Win £5,000 by predicting the events of Man Utd vs Leeds Utd

You can win £5,000 for free with Super 6 Extra by predicting what will unfold when Manchester United welcome Leeds United on Super Sunday.

Manchester United face Leeds United in the Premier League for the first time since February 2004, a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in which Paul Scholes scored and Alan Smith levelled, before he left to the other side of the Pennines in 2007. History and rivalry runs deep between the two, and on Sunday they meet once more, with the circumstances slightly different to that of 2004.

Manchester United come into the clash off the back of a win at Sheffield United, with Leeds getting the better of Newcastle on Wednesday night. Both are showing inconsistences, but despite the increasing talk surrounding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his future, his side sit just five points off top and with a game in hand.

Super 6 Extra is similar to the game we all know and love, but the beauty of our Sunday special lies in having to correctly predict the answers to six questions to scoop the jackpot:

Can you predict the full-time score?

Can you predict the half-time score?

Who will score the first goal?

Who will receive the first card?

How many corners will be taken?

Who will receive the Man of the Match award?

To do that, you need to know the ins and outs of the teams involved, so here, we provide some priceless pointers for your selections.

Full-time score

Manchester United had won four successive matches in the league prior to the stalemate in the Manchester derby. It leaves them in a prominent position, particularly after victory against Sheffield United which stretched their unbeaten run to six matches.

Image: Bruno Fernandes in action during the Manchester derby

Leeds only had the solitary win in six coming into the Newcastle fixture, so it was an important result for Marcelo Bielsa. Quite a bit of pressure was on Leeds going into it, yet they scored five times, twice on the counter-attack where any number of players could have got on the scoresheet. It moved Bielsa's boys up to 13th in the Premier League table.

The last time these sides met was in the League Cup, with Michael Owen scoring twice in a 3-0 victory at Elland Road for Manchester United. Who could forget the clash before that, 3 January 2010, where Jermaine Beckford's goal sent Leeds into the next round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford.

Verdict

Form, you would have to say, very much so goes out of the window here. Two opposing styles will make for an interesting match-up, one which is too close to call.

Leeds will press like normal and look to play through the lines while utilising the flanks to good effect, something which Manchester United have struggled to cope with in parts this season.

Manchester United have come from behind to win in all six of their away games this season, but may have do something similar at home on Sunday. Leeds will go after it and grab the first goal, with Manchester United starting slow on many a occasion this term.

That said, there is no denying the qualities Manchester United have throughout their team, with Bruno Fernandes more than capable of conjuring up another piece of magic to unlock Leeds. Marcus Rashford was electric at Bramall Lane and will cause plenty of harm down the left, with Paul Pogba seemingly enjoying the deeper role.

Manchester United will score, with Leeds having the second joint-worst defensive record in the league this campaign, so it is pivotal Leeds get it right, with Luke Ayling expected to partner Liam Cooper at the back once more.

Image: Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring against Sheffield United

It will be a full-blooded clash, but tightly contested and a game of few chances, with neither side wanting to make a mistake.

Rodrigo will aim to find the pockets, which he did so well at Elland Road on Wednesday, with Fernandes setting out to do the same on the opposing side. Ultimately, it is hard to split them so I will sit on the fence.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Leeds (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Half-time score

In the first half of matches, Manchester United would be 16th, having been ahead just the twice before the break this season, one of which was on Thursday against Sheffield United. Leeds have been ahead just the once, and sit one spot behind their rivals in the half-time table.

Just under 30 per cent of matches have been 0-0 at the interval this season, so it would not be out of character to opt for a 0-0 scoreline between these two at half-time.

Both teams have scored the majority of their goals in the second half of matches, another reason why this game may come to life in the latter 45.

All in all, will be a cagey and frantic opening 20 minutes or so, meaning it will be difficult for any team to really put their stamp on proceedings. A draw at the break is good value, and I actually think it is a sensible option too.

Prediction: Manchester United 0-0 Leeds (11/4 with Sky Bet)

First goalscorer

Who else but Patrick Bamford or Fernandes? Both players have been in prolific form for their sides this term, with Bamford netting nine and creating three for Leeds. Fernandes has scored seven, assisting four for Manchester United, so those are the players to keep an eye out for in front of goal.

Image: Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring against Newcastle

Harry Maguire is always a threat from set-pieces, even more so after Tomas Soucek and Angelo Ogbonna scored for West Ham from a corner and a free-kick respectively in their win at Elland Road last weekend. Ciaran Clark was the latest recipient of the Leeds frailties from set-pieces, so expect Maguire to get a couple of shots on target if not a goal from the same situation.

Mateusz Klich will be on penalty duty for the away side and opened the scoring against West Ham from the spot, while Rashford could be a shrewd selection to fire Manchester United ahead given his performance on Thursday.

Leeds do create a heap of chances, and it is up to Bamford to convert them. They have been lacking a bit of creative spark as of late, the polar opposite of the side we saw against Newcastle, so expect more of the same from Leeds both in front of goal and in the build up to this too.

Of Bamford's nine goals, three of them have come first. It could be four at the weekend.

Prediction: Patrick Bamford to score first (5/1 with Sky Bet)

First card

Manchester United

Leeds United Sunday 20th December 4:15pm Kick off 4:30pm

There are too many in contention or this not sought-after feat. Kalvin Phillips, Ayling, Klich, Fred, Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw to name a few.

Phillips and Klich have four yellow cards apiece and now walk the tightrope of suspension, while Cooper and Dallas have three for Leeds - Fred and Maguire have tallied the same for the hosts. With a fast-paced game anticipated, Phillips looks set to feature in the referee's notebook at some point across the 90 minutes, it is just about whether he is the first player to receive a card.

The flanks could see plenty of action too with Rashford most likely up against Dallas, with Raphinha or Jack Harrison getting at Shaw or potentially Alex Telles. Both Ayling, Shaw or Alex Telles could be solid selections to pick up the first card.

Whether Fernandes plays in the pocket, or if there are appearances for Pogba or Donny van de Beek, it will be those players who are released on the counter, which Leeds are more than susceptible of suffering from. Phillips will be out to halt this, and he could do it illegally on a couple of occasions, earning a booking in the process.

Prediction: Kalvin Phillips to receive the first card (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Total corners

Corners is a question which always causes a few scratches of the head. There could be none after the first 30 minutes, before a series in quick succession boosts the total to exactly where you do or don't want it to be.

Leeds and Manchester United have taken a similar amount of corners this season (71 and 64 respectively). Leeds are in the top five for corners taken this campaign, so it would be expected that this is a game where corners are plentiful once more.

In last week's round between Fulham and Liverpool, there were 14 corners, meaning the 7/4 shot of 12+ corners came in comfortably. It could be a case of lightning striking twice in this one.

Prediction: 13 corners taken (12+: 7/4 with Sky Bet)

Man of the match

Despite the leaky defence of Leeds this season, Illan Meslier has been the shining light between the sticks. Just 20 years of age, the Frenchman has kept four clean sheet during 2020/21 and has kept his side in matches at times.

Manchester United will create plenty of chances and shoot on sight, so have faith in Meslier to be the rock at the back once again. He made more successful passes than any other Newcastle player on Wednesday, so it has not only been his shot-stopping that has been impressive this year.

Of course, Fernandes or Rashford could have their say on the outcome, much the same as Bamford or Rodrigo, but a hard-fought battle usually accounts for a low-scoring match, where the defender usually picks up the Man of the Match award. Come to the fore Mr Meslier.

Prediction: Illan Meslier to earn MOTM

Tiebreaker - Possession

Leeds had 68.7 per cent of possession against Newcastle, and Bielsa's men have had more possession than all of their opponents this campaign. It could be the same tale of the tape here, with Man Utd happy to sit a bit deeper than they would usually against sides of this calibre and look to be more clinical on the counter. What will you predict?

Prediction: Manchester United 39% - 61% Leeds

Just one match, and six questions, stands in your way of landing the £5,000 jackpot. Do not miss your free chance to play and enter your predictions before the 4.30pm deadline on Sunday!