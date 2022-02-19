England Women vs Spain Women: Sarina Wiegman planning changes for Arnold Clark Cup showdown

England manager Sarina Wiegman has confirmed she will make changes for Sunday's Arnold Clark Cup showdown with Spain at Carrow Road.
Wiegman's side drew 1-1 with Canada in their opening fixture on Thursday evening.
And speaking at her pre-match press conference on Saturday morning, she said: "Yes, there will be some changes.
"As we said before this camp, we have the opportunity to try out some things because we have three games in six days.
- Latest Women's Super League news
- How to follow the WSL on Sky Sports
- Live football on Sky Sports | Khan vs Brook: How to book
"We want to see some things, we want to develop our style of play and we want to see combinations of players together to see how they connect, so tomorrow we have that opportunity and we will make some changes."
Trending
- What time are Khan and Brook in the ring?
- Khan vs Brook: Predictions
- PL Predictions: Why Spurs can stop the Man City machine
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Mbappe, Ronaldo, Tielemans latest
- Pep reveals City tried to sign Kane four times
- Papers: Barca ready 'extensive' Haaland package
- Booking info: Khan vs Brook on Box Office
- KSI: Riley on different level to Jake Paul
- How influential has Bielsa really been?
- Winter Olympics: Team GB beaten in men's curling final LIVE!
England Women line-up vs Canada
England Women: Earps, Daly, Greenwood, Bright, Stokes, Walsh, Williamson, Toone, Kirby, Russo, Hemp.
Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze, who had not played for her country since undergoing knee surgery during the summer, and record goalscorer Ellen White were second-half substitutes against the Olympic champions and will hope to be among those who get their chance from a fully-fit squad.
Wiegman said: "So far everyone is available. We will train after this press conference, so hopefully that stays that way and we have choices to make."