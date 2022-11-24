Saturday at the World Cup: Can Argentina bounce back? France play Denmark

Argentina are tasked with atoning for their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia, while France and Denmark are also in action at the World Cup on today.

Reigning World Cup champions France will then look to continue their winning start against a team that have beaten them twice already this year in Denmark.

The final fixture of day seven will see the Latin American clash between Argentina and Mexico.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Peter Smith and Nick Wright analyse some of their favourite stars to keep an eye out for during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Their one to watch for day seven is PSG and Argentina maestro Lionel Messi

Lloris hopes France can learn from Denmark Nations League defeats

Image: Olivier Giroud celebrates his second goal against Australia

France started the World Cup with a bang against Australia, but Denmark will offer a much tougher challenge and could lead coach Didier Deschamps to make key tactical changes.

The defending champions will secure qualification for the knockout stage with a game to spare in Group D if they win against a side who beat and outplayed them twice recently.

Denmark beat France 2-1 away in June and 2-0 at home in September in the Nations League. France captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris hopes his side can learn from Saturday's opponents doing the double over them already this year.

"In June they had a few different players and there will be a few new (ones) tomorrow because the team may not be exactly the same as it was in June or in September," said Lloris in his press conference.

"We've assessed those players and we of course learn from those experiences in the past, but Denmark will learn from them too. They can change their system from one match to the other and that can give us different types of difficulties."

France boss Didier Deschamps still has a lot of thinking to do before he announces his line-up to the players a few hours before the match.

"The idea is to be dangerous, to create chances, to score goals and not to concede any," he said. "Perfection doesn't exist, but we try to get closer to it. This requires discussions with the players and complementarities between them. It is logical to have things to improve."

Argentina hope to pay tribute to Maradona with a vital victory

Image: Diego Maradona pictured with the World Cup trophy in 1986

Argentina will hunt for a crucial win against Mexico with extra motivation as they look to pay tribute to their footballing legend Diego Maradona on the second anniversary of his death.

Former team-mates of Maradona gathered at the World Cup in Qatar on Friday to pay tribute to the icon, reminiscing about brighter days as Argentina recover from their stinging upset by Saudi Arabia.

Considered one of the greatest football players in history, Maradona died aged 60 on November 25, 2020, after battling drug and alcohol abuse for years.

Despite his passing, Maradona remains very much present in the minds of Argentina fans and players. Many continue to wear his jersey, sing about his "Hand of God" goal against England in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup and furiously debate whether comparisons to Lionel Messi are even appropriate.

Messi, possibly in his final World Cup at 35, converted a penalty kick in the Saudi Arabia defeat. The Argentina captain described it as a huge blow and pledged that they would regroup for their Group C match against Mexico.

Messi had told FIFA ahead of the Qatar tournament that it was "strange, different" not to see Maradona in the tribunes or the "people going crazy when he appears." He said he felt Maradona would always "be present somewhere."

Maradona played in four World Cups from 1982 to 1994 and was the coach of the national team in 2010. Some of his best - and worst - moments came at the World Cup, from the "Hand of God" goal against England in 1986 to his failed doping test that got him expelled from the tournament in 1994.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said the date of Maradona's death was "a very sad day for everyone."

"Tomorrow we will hope to bring some joy to Maradona if he is looking down at us from the sky. That's the most important thing for us. Every time we see images of him, it's unbelievable he is not here with us."

It's already a strange World Cup for Argentina even without Maradona.

Team news

France full-back Benjamin Pavard was often outpaced on the right side of the defence against Australia, which could lead Didier Deschamps to making the extreme decision of bringing in central defender Jules Kounde.

Up front, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele should retain their spots, but more will be asked of them in terms of defensive work.

Barcelona's Dembele, notably, will need to strike a better balance between offence and defence.

"He has improved a lot on this aspect because he has greater demands at club level," said Deschamps.

"It's more about positioning to make fewer efforts. In fact, against Australia there were a couple of situations where he was a bit off, I told him, and he corrected it."

Argentina boss Scaloni has confirmed Messi will be fit for the Mexico clash.

The Paris Saint-Germain star allegedly opted to train away from the rest of the first-team squad on Thursday at their training base at the Qatar University campus in Doha.

However, Scaloni has confirmed that Messi is well both "physically and morally" for the must-win match.

Opta stats

Argentina vs Mexico

Argentina are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings with Mexico in all competitions (W7 D3) since a 1-0 loss in the 2004 Copa América.

Argentina have lost four of their last six World Cup matches (W1 D1), as many as they had in their previous 25 in the competition (W16 D5). They've lost their last two games at the tournament, only losing three in a row once before (between 1930 and 1958).

After drawing their opener at the 2022 World Cup 0-0 against Poland, Mexico could fail to win both of their opening two matches of an edition of the tournament for the first time since 1978, when they lost all three of their group games.

Lionel Messi has scored in each of his last five appearances for Argentina in all competitions - only once has he scored in six in a row, doing so between November 2011 and September 2012. His next goal will be his eighth at the World Cup (level with Diego Maradona and Guillermo Stabile), behind only Gabriel Batistuta (10) for Argentina in the competition.

France vs Denmark