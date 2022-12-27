Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Manchester City will beat Leeds in a goal heavy game

The Premier League is back and tipster Jones Knows thinks Manchester City can close the gap to Arsenal with a goals galore win over Leeds.

Leeds vs Manchester City, Wednesday 8pm

We haven't got much evidence to work with but Leeds' games against the top-six at Elland Road should be fun under Jesse Marsch. His team are playing with a clear identity now albeit one that has a backdrop of chaos.

It's a brave style of football that has seen them score eight goals in fixtures against Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham but one leaves them woefully exposed if smart and intricate teams break their press. That's what you get with risk-reward type of football.

Manchester City are probably the smartest and most devastating attacking outfit in the world, so you do fear for Leeds here a tad, especially how sharp City looked against Liverpool for 60 minutes on Thursday. However, as per, the markets completely agree with my strong City view so backing them at 1/4 with Sky Bet is one to let slide.

Goals is where the value sits as Leeds can play their part in adding to the overall tally. Marsch's team play with little fear and should play their part in a potential goal-fest where both teams to score and over 3.5 goals at 7/4 with Sky Bet is likely to provide a good run for your money.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-3