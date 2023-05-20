Premier League Predictions: Leeds can get result at West Ham with cards angle standing out

After tipping up Nottingham Forest to beat Arsenal at 5/1, our tipster Jones Knows is back with his betting insight and analysis for Super Sunday.

West Ham vs Leeds, Sunday 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Instead of trusting Leeds in the match market, I'm willing to invest in their chances of picking up the most booking points of the two teams at 4/5 with Sky Bet. West Ham have been shown the fewest yellow cards (10) over the past 11 games in the Premier League and traditionally David Moyes' tenure at the Hammers has seen their card count be very low due to their desire to defend deep and hit on the counter. With the stakes so high for Leeds the possibility of cynical fouls, timewasting if they go ahead and general aggression certainly makes that 4/5 stand out. Even though it's a small sample size, Leeds have been shown seven cards in the two games under Sam Allardyce.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Brighton vs Southampton, Sunday 2pm

If you are backing Brighton at 1/5 with Sky Bet - then I'd suggest sports betting probably isn't for you. Not that you won't cop a return but over a long period if you continuously back prices like that then you'll be going through some painful open wallet surgery. Roberto De Zerbi is doing extraordinary things but this Brighton side have failed to beat Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Brentford, Aston Villa and Everton at home under his watch. And, this will be their third game in seven days and there were signs at Newcastle that perhaps this style of football is hard to maintain when playing games every three days.

Southampton are on the floor, of course, and deserve to be heading to the Championship - but they do carry bits and bobs of Premier League quality to hurt Brighton in a pressure-free environment. Brighton will dominate the ball, the expected goal numbers, the big chances - but they always give you a chance. Southampton to win or draw at 7/2 is just too big to ignore.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2

Manchester City vs Chelsea, Sunday 4pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!

Champions Manchester City's numbers at home are getting ridiculous. City have won 32 of their last 34 home games in all competitions since April 2022 and have won the last 15 home games by an aggregate of 53-7. With the sniff of a trophy in their nostrils, there surely will be no stopping them here so where does the value lie?

City captain Ilkay Gundogan could be making his final appearance at Etihad Stadium with City's final two Premier League games being away from home. He is out of the contract in the summer and has yet to sign a new deal. And he will sign off by lifting the trophy - and such is his electric form of late, the 11/4 with Sky Bet on offer for him to score at anytime does seem a little chunky considering he has bagged four goals in his last two Premier League games.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-0

Over 250,000 Super 6 players are backing Manchester City to seal their fifth title in six years in emphatic fashion, with a 3-0 win over Chelsea. This would be their 12th successive league win in what has been a phenomenal run.

Newcastle vs Leicester, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Leicester's hope of causing an upset will be based on their ability to counter-attack with pace. Dean Smith has certainly added more emphasis on direct attacking with Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes told to play very aggressively up against the defensive line. This is causing Leicester's offside numbers to spike and the markets haven't quite caught up with that increase as yet. Since Smith took charge Leicester are averaging 3.8 offsides per game with them passing the three or more line in five of those six matches.

That bodes well for the chances of the three or more Leicester offside line landing in this one with a generous 6/4 available with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1