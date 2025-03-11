Man Utd new stadium: Live stream as 100,000-seater ground revealed for Old Trafford regeneration

Watch a free live stream as Manchester United reveal plans to leave Old Trafford and build a new 100,000 seater stadium.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Man Utd co-owner and chair of the Old Trafford Regeneration task force, will be joined by Omar Berrada and Lord Seb Coe as part of a live Q&A.

Manchester United have spent the last 115 years at Old Trafford, which currently holds nearly 74,000 spectators.