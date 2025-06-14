Manchester United's move for Viktor Gyokeres is doomed - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United's pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres appears doomed after the Sporting striker said signing for Arsenal would be a "dream".

Andy Robertson is the subject of interest from Atlético Madrid as Liverpool edge closer towards the signing of the Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez for a fee of about £45m.

Inter forward Mehdi Taremi will not be able to join his teammates at the Club World Cup in the United States as he is stuck in Tehran because of the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

Everton have turned their attentions to Villarreal striker Thierno Barry as David Moyes attempts to improve his forward options for next season.

THE SUN

Dejphon Chansiri wants his Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl to return to work early. The pair have been clashing for months and club owner Chansiri wants Rohl to cut short his summer break.

Gary O'Neil tops Sheffield United's wanted list as they look into a change of boss.

Bayern Munich's opening Club World Cup opponents, Auckland, are facing a major crisis after several of their players failed to get time off work to play in the tournament.

Alvaro Morata contemplated faking an injury to avoid playing at Euro 2024. The Spain striker - who captained his country to glory by beating England - opened up on feeling "depressed" and "mentally broken" during his career.

Wolves face a potential fight to keep hold of boss Vitor Pereira - with Portuguese giants Benfica eyeing a move for the Molineux boss to replace one of his predecessors.

THE ATHLETIC

Liverpool centre-back Jarrell Quansah says he feels he is in "a very good position to take the next step" in his career.

SCOTTISH SUN

Former Scotland boss Craig Levein has revealed he has undergone triple heart bypass surgery.

