Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Manchester United will take on French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Manchester City face Schalke, Tottenham play Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool are up against Bayern Munich.

Jose Mourinho has avoided a possible touchline ban.

The FA has accepted a decision not to charge the Manchester United manager with using foul language after their win over Newcastle in October.

Celtic face a difficult tie against Valencia in the draw for the last 32 of the Europa League.

Chelsea play Swedish side Malmo, and Arsenal play BATE Borisov from Belarus.

In the Championship, Derby are up to fourth after a goalless draw in the East Midlands derby against Nottingham Forest.

And Dillian Whyte says a rematch with Anthony Joshua is just a matter of time.

