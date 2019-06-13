WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:28 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Juventus have reached an agreement with Chelsea over a deal for Maurizio Sarri, according to Sky in Italy.

Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici is in London to hold face-to-face talks with Manchester United over the potential transfer of Paul Pogba.

Eden Hazard has said he wants to "write another page in the history of Real Madrid" after completing his "dream" £130m move to the club.

Chris Froome's surgery was a success following his crash before stage four of the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday afternoon, say Team INEOS.

Justin Rose holds a one-shot lead at the US Open after shooting a six-under par first round 65 at Pebble Beach.

The Toronto Raptors sealed their maiden NBA championship with a 4-2 series win over the Golden State Warriors.