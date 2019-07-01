Regional Paper Talk: Man Utd interested in Aston Villa playmaker John McGinn

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Monday's regional newspapers.

EXPRESS & STAR

Aston Villa are determined to keep hold of influential midfielder John McGinn amid interest from Manchester United.

Helder Costa is closing on a loan move to Leeds United that would give the Championship club the option to sign the striker from Wolves on a permanent deal.

Slaven Bilic is keen to make Croatian forward Filip Krovinovic one of his first signings at West Brom.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

After securing Marcus Rashford's future, Manchester United will turn their attention to tying down David de Gea, with negotiations said to be progressing.

Manchester United have confirmed Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will wear numbers 21 and 29 respectively next season.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Jack Harrison has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City before being sent back to Leeds on loan for the forthcoming season.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Naby Keita is returning to Liverpool for treatment on a thigh problem as fears increase over the fitness of the midfielder.

Everton are not in talks to sign Lyon's former Chelsea striker Bertrand Traore.

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has admitted he is using his African Cup of Nations experience as a preparation for his first full season in two years.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Patrick Vieira has ruled himself out of the vacant manager's position at Newcastle.

Sunderland are interested in signing Northern Ireland right-back Conor McLaughlin following his release from Millwall, according to reports.

WATFORD OBSERVER

Watford are closing in on a deal to bring West Brom defender Craig Dawson to the club this summer.

Jerome Sinclair will spend next season on loan at Dutch club VVV Venlo, Watford have confirmed.

Watford have signed former Arsenal defender Bayli Spencer-Adams for their development squad on a one-year deal.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Bournemouth are weighing up a move for Huddersfield midfielder Philip Billing, according to reports.

LEICESTER MERCURY

The camp of Leicester City midfielder Adrien Silva are said to be unhappy with how the player is being used as a 'bargaining chip' this summer.

THE ARGUS

Brighton defender Ezequiel Schelotto could still have a future at the club.

THE STAR

Sheffield United are said to be in the running to land Celta Vigo winger Emre Mor.

THE SENTINEL

Lee Gregory might have a spell in non-league on his CV but don't mistake him for being green.

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER

Mathias Jorgensen has been the subject of a £3.1m bid from Fenerbahce, according to reports in Turkey.

Young Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has once again been linked with a loan move to Huddersfield Town.

THE PINK UN

Belgian youngster Rob Nizet has become the latest addition to Norwich City's U23 squad.

EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS

Hibs youngsters Innes Murray and Patrick Martin have agreed contract extensions, the Scottish Premiership club have announced.