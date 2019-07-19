Regional Paper Talk: Everton ready to enter Wilfried Zaha race

A round-up of the top stories and gossip making the back pages of Friday's regional newspapers.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Everton are ready to rival Arsenal for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha.

West Ham captain Mark Noble has praised the club's hierarchy for spending a club-record £45m on Sebastien Haller and believes the Frenchman can fill the void left by Marko Arnautovic.

Unai Emery has revealed Rob Holding is a contender to be one of Arsenal's five captains this season as the saga over current skipper Laurent Koscielny's future rumbles on.

Watford have been given a boost in their hopes of keeping Gerard Deulofeu this summer after the Spaniard said he feels at home at the club.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has fired another warning to any potential Harry Maguire buyers, insisting he does not need to sell his star centre-back.

Mino Raiola has cast doubt on a possible transfer for Paul Pogba this summer and suggested he could stay at Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola does not know if Manchester City will sign any more players in the transfer window.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Jurgen Klopp admits Sepp van den Berg will have to bide his time for first-team opportunities at Liverpool.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Former Newcastle United winger Charles N'Zogbia has backed Steve Bruce to get it right on Tyneside.

Jordan Willis says the chance to better himself at Sunderland was the key to choosing a switch to Wearside over a move to the Championship.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has refused to be drawn on speculation linking Atletico Madrid with a sensational Molineux move for Diego Costa this summer.

EXPRESS & STAR

Wolves are chasing a permanent deal for AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone and are hopeful of landing their man.

Chief executive Christian Purslow claims Aston Villa are targeting around two or three more signings this summer as he dismissed the notion they risk 'doing a Fulham'.

FOOTBALL.LONDON

Frank Lampard insisted that Chelsea loanee Kenedy is making a real case to grab a first-team spot this season.

THE SENTINEL

Stoke City are working hard to complete two more 'hard-to-pull-off' transfers as Nathan Jones puts the finishing touches to his squad.

THE DAILY ECHO

Southampton may have to remain patient in their bid to sell Charlie Austin as the 30-year-old striker targets a move to another Premier League club.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Playing for Leicester City was Che Adams' dream but the new Southampton striker has revealed he was rejected by the club "four or five times" as a youngster.

Brendan Rodgers has played down speculation over a move for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk.

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER

Reports linking Huddersfield Town to Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao are inaccurate, according to sources at the Terriers.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Jack Ross says Sunderland are not in a position to spend significant amounts on transfers this summer.

Sunderland's head of recruitment Tony Coton attended has hinted that the club are eyeing up loan moves.

THE ARGUS

Club Brugge are in the hunt to borrow Percy Tau, but they face widespread competition across Europe to sign Brighton's sought-after South African star.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Twan Scheepers says it took him five seconds to say 'yes' when manager Phillip Cocu asked him to be part of his coaching staff at Derby County.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Nottingham Forest have reportedly reignited their interest in ex-Hull City striker Abel Hernandez.

Out-of-favour Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings reportedly has a number of clubs ready to offer him a way out of the City Ground.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Blackburn hope to make at least one addition before Sunday's trip to Rangers - including a much sought-after goalkeeper.

IPSWICH STAR

Former Lincoln City defender James Wilson has been training with Ipswich Town.

BRISTOL POST

Bristol City are reportedly willing to foot the wage bill and pay a loan fee to bring Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah to Ashton Gate.

Bristol City are the leading contenders to sign Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao if he leaves Hillsborough this summer.

COVENTRY TELEGRAPH

Mark Robins has revealed that Coventry City striker Conor Chaplin asked to leave the club after moving to Sky Bet Championship side Barnsley.

BLACKPOOL GAZETTE

Simon Grayson says Blackpool are under no obligation to sell any of their star men but warned every player has his price.

EVENING TIMES

Rangers forward Andy Dallas reckons he's open to another loan move if it will bring him closer to starring in the Ibrox first team.