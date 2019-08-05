WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:26 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Inter Milan will make a new offer for Romelu Lukaku, according to Sky Sources. It's expected to be less than Manchester United's £79million asking price.

Sky in Germany say talks have been positive with Leroy Sane's representatives and Bayern Munich.

Steve Smith says it feels like "Christmas" morning every morning after scoring twin centuries in his first Test since the ball-tampering scandal.



Lewis Hamilton said there's no better feeling than beating a great driver like Max Verstappen at the Hungarian Grand Prix.



Japan's Hinako Shibuno has won golf's Women's British Open in dramatic fashion at Woburn.