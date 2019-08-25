WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:20 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Ben Stokes produced one of the greatest Test innings in history to keep England's hopes of winning the Ashes alive.

Newcastle pulled off a shock result against Tottenham in the Premier League, while a controversial penalty decision cost Burnley against Wolves.

Sergio Aguero reached yet another personal landmark as Manchester City beat Bournemouth on the south coast.

Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo scored twice on Sunday as the Premiership leaders continued their winning start to the season, while Rangers kept pace with the defending champions with a hard-fought win over St Mirren.

And England's Matthew Fitzpatrick came agonisingly close to winning the Scandinavian Invitation in Sweden.