WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

There was huge drama in Auckland overnight - amazingly, England and New Zealand's cricketers required a Super Over to separate them once again.

Speaking of drama, the fight between YouTube sensations KSI and Logan Paul somehow managed to live up to the hype in Los Angeles.

Billy Joe Saunders was in action on the same bill, as he defended his WBO super-middleweight title.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has had his say on the title race after his side beat Arsenal to go second in the table.

And there is quite a big game in the Premier League today - but should defending champions Manchester City be considered underdogs?