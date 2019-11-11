WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:06 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side need every Premier League point they have to help them through their "most intense period ever." They beat defending champions Manchester City 3-1 to move eight points clear at the top of the table.

Manchester United are up to seventh after a 3-1 victory over Brighton. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called the win United's "best performance of the season".

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith labelled his side's first-half display against Wolves their "worst of the season". Raul Jimenez scored the winner as Wolves won 2-1 at Molineux.

Tyrrell Hatton won the Turkish Airlines Open after a dramatic six-man play-off, which concluded under floodlights in Antalya.