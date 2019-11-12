WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:24 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Gareth Southgate has likened the row between England team-mates Joe Gomez and Raheem Sterling to a family disagreement and insists the group are united. Fabian Delph has withdrawn from the squad with a hamstring injury.

Leah Williamson's late strike handed England Women a much-needed 3-2 win over the Czech Republic in a friendly on Tuesday.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been ruled out of Egypt's upcoming matches against Kenya and Comoros with an ankle injury.

Charles Leclerc will take a grid penalty at this weekend's Brazilian GP after Ferrari confirmed he will be using a new engine at Interlagos.

Former British cycling director and Team Sky head coach Shane Sutton stormed out of Dr Richard Freeman's medical tribunal after denying claims he is a "doper".