WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

England manager Gareth Southgate thinks his side are in a better place heading into Euro 2020 than they were ahead of the World Cup, after they rounded off their qualification campaign in style against Kosovo.

Max Verstappen won Formula One's Brazilian Grand Prix after a chaotic race which saw the two Ferraris collide and Lewis Hamilton demoted from the podium after causing a late crash.

Gerwyn Price successfully defended his Grand Slam of Darts title with a convincing performance against Peter Wright.

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Dominic Thiem in the final of the ATP Finals in London to become the youngest winner of the tournament for 18 years.

Saracens will not appeal against punishments imposed by Premiership Rugby for salary cap breaches, Sky Sports News understands.

Julian Edelman threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett as the New England Patriots rallied for a 17-10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LII rematch.