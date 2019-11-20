WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:14 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Jose Mourinho has been named Tottenham head coach until the end of the 2023 season.

There is reaction to his appointment from Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy with the Portuguese boss positive about turning the club's form around.

Wales have qualified for Euro 2020 after beating Hungary in their winner-takes-all clash.

Find out who Scotland and Northern Ireland will face in their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.