WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Conor Hourihane scored one and made one for Aston Villa in a 2-0 win over Newcastle as the midfielder haunted Steve Bruce, who signed him for Villa.

Jose Mourinho has ruled out Zlatan Ibrahimovic joining Tottenham.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero will be out for a "few weeks" due to the muscular injury he sustained against Chelsea.

Andy Murray has revealed he contemplated retirement a matter of weeks before winning the European Open in Antwerp in October.

Deontay Wilder's rematch with Tyson Fury will be finalised with a date and venue in the "next couple of weeks", says the WBC champion's co-manager Shelly Finkel.

Michael van Gerwen will begin the defence of his World Darts Championship title against either former BDO world champion Jelle Klaasen or Northern Ireland's Kevin Burness.