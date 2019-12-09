WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:34 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Three goals in nine second-half minutes gave Arsenal a 3-1 victory at West Ham, ending their nine-match winless streak.

Everton want Vitor Pereira as their new manager and hope to have him in place before Sunday's trip to Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted Liverpool face a challenge to stop "exceptional" striker Erling Haaland in their crucial Champions League clash with Red Bull Salzburg.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has included Antonio Rudiger in his squad to face Lille in the Champions League but has ruled Fikayo Tomori out of the match.

Dillian Whyte should be "immediately reinstated" as the mandatory challenger to the winner of Deontay Wilder against Tyson Fury, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Russia have been banned from all major sporting events for the next four years, the World Anti-Doping Agency has confirmed.