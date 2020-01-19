Manchester United transfer rumours

Bruno Fernandes is again being linked with a move to Old Trafford

"In terms of Bruno Fernandes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been pretty tight-lipped throughout the window," Sky Sports News' James Cooper told the Sky Sports Football Weekend Preview podcast.

"Sporting Lisbon want more than Manchester United are prepared to pay. We know about Marcos Rojo and Andreas Pereira being mentioned as options within the transfer but that's not going to happen.

"Given that United have put all their eggs in one basket - it's the only player they are talking to, it's the only major deal they are trying to do - you'd be surprised if they couldn't get that deal over the line.

"It will happen and I think Solskjaer will want that player in as quickly as possible to provide some sort of spark in the absence of the likes of Paul Pogba and also Scott McTominay.

"There's no word on Paul Pogba though. His brother's words were designed to get his name in among the January transfer window. He's injured at the moment and United wouldn't get the money they want, nor the wages the player would want right at the moment. It was designed to put his name firmly in the shop window.

"When that window closes, he's got to get back playing for Manchester United and maybe have a good European Championships for France for it to turn into anything transfer-wise.

"Manchester United still have a year on his deal, plus the option of another year so they are still in a pretty strong position at the moment."

The latest players Manchester United have been linked with...

Manchester United have reached deadlock with Sporting Lisbon over the transfer of Bruno Fernandes after his valuation almost doubled in the space of 48 hours.

Last summer United and other suitors, including Tottenham, were quoted 45m euros for the midfielder who is Sporting's captain and has enjoyed a strong start to their latest campaign.

It is understood United's bid reflected Fernandes' consistent form and it allowed them to open negotiations with Sporting Lisbon over a transfer. Two days into negotiations Sporting's asking price dramatically increased to 80m euros.

As a consequence no further discussions are planned for this weekend between the two clubs but it is likely negotiations will resume at some point next week.

Solskjaer has said United are looking at transfer options in central midfield, after injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Asked about the report, Solskjaer said: "We go back to speculation. We go and watch games all the time but where I've been and when I've been somewhere is irrelevant. That's another player that's in a different club and I can't speak about."

1:24 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces questions about Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes amid reports he went to watch the midfielder in action Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces questions about Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes amid reports he went to watch the midfielder in action

Before the end of the transfer window another midfielder could be arriving at Old Trafford, with Boubakary Soumare due to decide on whether to join Man Utd or Premier League rivals Chelsea this month.

Donny van de Beek is a player Manchester United like and have been watching for some time, but the Ajax star ruled out leaving the Dutch giants in this window and suggested he might stay in Amsterdam next season too.

However, Van de Beek is expected to leave the club this summer and will consider a move to the Premier League.

Van de Beek's representatives have been in talks with a Netherlands team scout over his best position, but discussions have yet to take place with Manchester United or another Premier League club.

United have also ruled out making a bid to bring Christian Eriksen to Old Trafford in this window. Reports have linked United with a £20m offer for the Tottenham midfielder, who is out of contract at the end of the season, but no bid has been made.

Borussia Dortmund are determined to keep hold of Jadon Sancho in January despite interest from a host of clubs from around Europe, according to Sky in Germany. Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all made initial enquiries.

United are also interested in signing Wolves striker Raul Jimenez and are looking at Lyon's Moussa Dembele.

After United's 0-0 draw with Wolves in the FA Cup on January 4, Solskjaer refused to rule out moving for Jimenez, saying only: "I can't comment on speculation".

Manchester United are interested in James Maddison, but are wary that it is difficult to conclude big transfers in January. Leicester's attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to United this month and he is a player who the club's recruitment team have run the rule over this season.

Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes is close to joining Tottenham on an 18-month loan deal, with Manchester United having previously been interested in signing the 20-year-old Portugal international.

United are also one of several Premier League clubs considering a bid for Reading's talented young striker Danny Loader. The 20-year-old is out of contract this summer and talks on a new deal have stalled.

The latest on those who could leave Manchester United this January...

Ashley Young is now on an Inter Milan player after completing a move to the San Siro on January 17.

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says the midfielder's "heart" is with Manchester United - but adds he needs to be playing in a side capable of winning trophies.

Sky in Germany report that Pogba is likely to leave Manchester United in the summer.

Juventus and Real Madrid are both chasing his signature. United want to keep Pogba until the end of the season due to lack of replacements available on the market this month.

Pogba, who returned to United from Juventus in 2016, admitted in June that he was considering leaving Old Trafford for a "new challenge", while Raiola added a month later that he was in the process of finding his client a new club.

But the 26-year-old remained with United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said this month he will not be sold in the January transfer window.

Speculation continues regarding Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United

Atletico Madrid are interested in midfielder Nemanja Matic, according to Sky in Italy.

Matic has made just six appearances at United this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has not played in the Premier League since a 2-0 defeat at West Ham in September.

Inter Milan, who are led by Matic's former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, were understood to be considering the Serbia international in October as one of their targets for the January transfer window, according to Sky in Italy.

