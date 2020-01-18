Manchester City transfer rumours

Will Pep Guardiola strengthen in January?

The latest on the players Manchester City have been linked with this January - and who might leave the club...

Sky Sports News' latest update on Manchester City...

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth has given an update on the future of Jadon Sancho, who is likely to stay at Borussia Dortmund until the summer.

He told the Transfer Talk Podcast: "You can rule out a move this month. Borussia Dortmund have effectively said as much and that information was echoed to me by someone close to Sancho as well. But I was told that all possibilities are on the table come the summer.

Manchester City are keeping tabs on Jadon Sancho's future

"That means Manchester City are being kept up to speed with developments regarding Sancho's future because contractually they have an agreement whereby they can match any potential transfer. It was part of the deal when Sancho left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund back in 2017.

"You'd think Manchester United and Chelsea will all be in the equation but it's likely to take bids upwards of £100m to prise him away."

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News' north west reporter Ben Ransom has been speaking about Manchester City's potential revamp of their squad over the next 12 months, saying a centre-back is still Pep Guardiola's top priority.

He told the Transfer Talk podcast: "There is truth to it [City signing four-six players over 12 months]. There's no doubt Man City will be looking to overhaul the squad somewhat. A lot will depend on the uncertainties around players leaving of course, in terms of the absolute number.

"Sane is a player we are expecting to go. Nicolas Otamendi is a player we understand should have been allowed to leave last summer if he's wanted to. He chose to stay and fight for a first-team place and actually City were lucky in that respect of course with Aymeric Laporte being out for so long.

Caglar Soyuncu is among a number of defenders being considered by Manchester City

"Otamendi's future is another one you would imagine will be sorted out in the summer. He could well leave and that would open up two extra spots on top of the two or three players Man City are already targeting. Anywhere between two or six is probably realistic but I would guess maybe four players, two of them they will be looking at immediately.

"One of which has to be a central defender. They never replaced Vincent Kompany last summer and that was their priority. They tried to sign Harry Maguire, but they missed out to Manchester United, so they spent a year effectively scouting and trying to make sure they get the right central defender in. I fully expect them to make that signing in the summer and go from there in terms of replacing other personnel."

Ransom also had the latest on Leroy Sane's potential departure but insists no potential deal with Bayern Munich is likely to take place until the summer.

"Guardiola tried to fob off the links because he just wants Sane playing for the team again", he said on the Transfer Talk Podcast. "We think he's still a few weeks away from playing again which is why a January move for Bayern is completely out of the question because there is no way you can spend £100m on a player you haven't seen play for four months with a serious knee injury.

Leroy Sane suffered the injury in the Community Shield

"In that respect, he's not going anywhere in January but obviously the noises coming out of Bayern now are that they are going to do everything they can to sign him in the summer. I asked Pep about when they have to make the decision and the summer seems sensible because he'll have played for a few months.

"From Bayern's point of view, he would have got himself fit and from City's point of view, they would have got a bit out of him and had a few months to try and convince him to stay and sign a new contract. If we get to the summer, he's got one year left on his deal and that makes negotiating a fee much more likely from both sides.

"Let's be honest, it looks like he's had his head turned. Everything we were led to believe last summer before he got injured was Sane himself was open to the move to Bayern, and the fact he has not extended his City contract in the last six months suggests that is where he is leaning towards once he recovers from injury."

The latest players Manchester City have been linked with...

Borussia Dortmund are determined to keep hold of Jadon Sancho in January despite interest from a host of clubs from around Europe, according to Sky in Germany. Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all made initial enquiries.

Leicester duo Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu are among a number of centre-back options being considered by Manchester City. Boss Pep Guardiola wanted Harry Maguire from Leicester, but he joined Manchester United - and now City are monitoring those who have stepped up in the England defender's absence at the King Power.

City are also interested in a January deal for Bournemouth's Nathan Ake - despite a contract clause seemingly putting Chelsea in pole position to bring him back to Stamford Bridge. City are understood to want to sign Ake if they can in January, having failed to replace Vincent Kompany in the summer and suffered as a result of the long-term injury to Aymeric Laporte.

Nathan Ake in action against Liverpool

Meanwhile, Manchester City are considering a move for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman if Leroy Sane joins the German champions as expected in the summer.

Guardiola's side are also monitoring Dinamo Zagreb winger Antonio Marin. The 18-year-old starred against City's U19 side when Dinamo visited for the Champions League group game earlier this season - setting up a goal in a 2-2 draw. He is one of Croatia's most exciting prospects and has also been tracked by Chelsea and Villarreal.

Who else has Pep Guardiola been linked with?

The latest on those who could leave Manchester City...

Fernandinho may extend his deal at City

City are confident Fernandinho will extend his contract beyond the end of the season.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed the club have ruled out a move for Manchester City winger Leroy Sane in this transfer window.

Bayern have reportedly turned their attention to Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, but it seems unlikley they will sign him in the January window.

Pep Guardiola has responded to speculation linking Sane to Bayern, saying: "It is a question for Leroy, his agents and the club. I am not involved in that. The important thing now is he has to recover well. This is the most important thing.

"After that, he knows we believe in him and what we think of him. After that it depends on him and the club."

John Stones had been linked with a move away from the Etihad to link up again with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, but the new head coach at Arsenal, but the Spaniard has since denied any interest.

Who else could leave the Etihad Stadium?

