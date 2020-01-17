WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds
Last Updated: 17/01/20 10:49pm
Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.
Ashley Young has completed his move from Manchester United to Inter Milan on a six-month deal, with an option to extend for a further year.
United are close to reaching an agreement with Sporting Lisbon to sign Bruno Fernandes in a deal which could be worth up to £60m but it is understood the move is not imminent.
Jurgen Klopp has called Manchester United's tactics "strange" and says Liverpool must "protect" themselves against counter-attacking football.
Fulham moved to within four points of the automatic promotion places in the Sky Bet Championship after Anthony Knockaert's close-range finish secured a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at Craven Cottage.
Rangers progressed to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a 2-0 win at home to Scottish League One side Stranraer.
Ollie Pope scored a magnificent maiden Test hundred to have England on top after two days of the third Test against South Africa.