WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Ashley Young has completed his move from Manchester United to Inter Milan on a six-month deal, with an option to extend for a further year.

United are close to reaching an agreement with Sporting Lisbon to sign Bruno Fernandes in a deal which could be worth up to £60m but it is understood the move is not imminent.

Jurgen Klopp has called Manchester United's tactics "strange" and says Liverpool must "protect" themselves against counter-attacking football.

Fulham moved to within four points of the automatic promotion places in the Sky Bet Championship after Anthony Knockaert's close-range finish secured a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at Craven Cottage.

Rangers progressed to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a 2-0 win at home to Scottish League One side Stranraer.

Ollie Pope scored a magnificent maiden Test hundred to have England on top after two days of the third Test against South Africa.