WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

Tottenham are through to the FA Cup fifth round thanks to a late penalty from Heung-Min Son which sealed a 3-2 home win over Southampton.

Celtic won away at Motherwell to maintain their run in the Scottish Premiership and keep their title chase on course, while Rangers also won.

Deontay Wilder can "easily be out-boxed", but Tyson Fury must be more aggressive and "maul" the American WBC champion, says former trainer Peter Fury.

Phil Mickelson has insisted he would turn down a special exemption for this year's US Open if he fails to qualify outright.

Serge Ibaka made the winning three-pointer with 30.4 seconds remaining as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to a franchise-best 12 games with a 119-118 victory over the visiting Indiana Pacers.